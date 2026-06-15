Maine High School Baseball Regional Finals Set for Tuesday June 16
Here is the schedule for the Maine High School Baseball Regional Finals set to be played on Tuesday, June 16th. Best of luck to all the teams!
Class A North
- #1 Oxford Hills vs. #3 Bangor - 4:30 p.m. Morton Field Augusta
Class A South
- #1 Gorham vs. #10 Noble - 3 p.m. University of Southern Maine
Class B North
- #4 Hermon vs. #2 Cony - 3 p.m. University of Maine
Class B South
- #1 Fryeburg Academy vs. #3 Greely - 3 p.m. St. Joseph's College
Class C North
- #1 Washington Academy vs. #2 Mattanawcook Academy - 7 p.m. Mansfield Stadium Bangor
Class C South
- #1 Monmouth Academy vs. #2 Maranacook - 6:30 p.m. USM
Class D North
- #1 Fort Fairfield vs. #2 Bangor Christian -6:30 p.m. University of Maine
Class D South
- #1 Richmond vs. #2 Telstar - 6:30 p.m. St. Joseph's College
The State Finals are scheduled for Saturday June 20
- Class A - 1 p.m. Morton Field Augusta
- Class B - 4:30 p.m. St. Joseph's College
- Class C - 1 p.m. Mansfield Stadium Bangor
- Class D - 1 p.m. St. Joseph's College
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Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna