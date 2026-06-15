Here is the schedule for the Maine High School Baseball Regional Finals set to be played on Tuesday, June 16th. Best of luck to all the teams!

Class A North

#1 Oxford Hills vs. #3 Bangor - 4:30 p.m. Morton Field Augusta

Class A South

#1 Gorham vs. #10 Noble - 3 p.m. University of Southern Maine

Class B North

#4 Hermon vs. #2 Cony - 3 p.m. University of Maine

Class B South

#1 Fryeburg Academy vs. #3 Greely - 3 p.m. St. Joseph's College

Class C North

#1 Washington Academy vs. #2 Mattanawcook Academy - 7 p.m. Mansfield Stadium Bangor

Class C South

#1 Monmouth Academy vs. #2 Maranacook - 6:30 p.m. USM

Class D North

#1 Fort Fairfield vs. #2 Bangor Christian -6:30 p.m. University of Maine

Class D South

#1 Richmond vs. #2 Telstar - 6:30 p.m. St. Joseph's College

The State Finals are scheduled for Saturday June 20

Class A - 1 p.m. Morton Field Augusta

Class B - 4:30 p.m. St. Joseph's College

Class C - 1 p.m. Mansfield Stadium Bangor

Class D - 1 p.m. St. Joseph's College