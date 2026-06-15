Maine High School Baseball Regional Finals Set for Tuesday June 16

Maine High School Baseball Regional Finals Set for Tuesday June 16

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Here is the schedule for the Maine High School Baseball Regional Finals set to be played on Tuesday, June 16th. Best of luck to all the teams!

Class A North

  • #1 Oxford Hills vs. #3 Bangor - 4:30 p.m.  Morton Field Augusta

Class A South

  • #1 Gorham vs. #10 Noble - 3 p.m. University of Southern Maine

Class B North

  • #4 Hermon vs. #2 Cony - 3 p.m. University of Maine

Class B South

  • #1 Fryeburg Academy vs. #3 Greely - 3 p.m. St. Joseph's College

Class C North

  • #1 Washington Academy vs. #2 Mattanawcook Academy - 7 p.m. Mansfield Stadium Bangor

Class C South

  • #1 Monmouth Academy vs. #2 Maranacook - 6:30 p.m. USM

Class D North

  • #1 Fort Fairfield vs. #2 Bangor Christian -6:30 p.m.  University of Maine

Class D South

  • #1 Richmond vs. #2 Telstar - 6:30 p.m. St. Joseph's College

The State Finals are scheduled for Saturday June 20

  • Class A - 1 p.m. Morton Field Augusta
  • Class B - 4:30 p.m. St. Joseph's College
  • Class C - 1 p.m. Mansfield Stadium Bangor
  • Class D - 1 p.m. St. Joseph's College
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Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna

Categories: High School Baseball, High School Sports

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