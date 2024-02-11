Class A Maine State Cheering Championships [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Class A Maine State Cheering Championships were held at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 10th.

Here are the results

  1. Lewiston - 89.5
  2. Noble - 83.9
  3. Bangor - 81.1
  4. Oxford Hills - 77.0
  5. Bonny Eagle - 76.7
  6. Hampden Academy 75.8
  7. Gorham - 71.9
  8. Sanford - 63.15
  9. Scarborough/Falmouth - 60.8
  10. Brewer - 60.6
  11. Thornton Academy - 59.8
  12. Windham - 54.2
  13. Massabesic - 52.4
  14. Skowhegan - 50.0
  15. South Portland - 45.0
  16. Portland - 44.5
