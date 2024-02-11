Class A Maine State Cheering Championships [RESULTS]

The Class A Maine State Cheering Championships were held at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 10th.

Here are the results

Lewiston - 89.5 Noble - 83.9 Bangor - 81.1 Oxford Hills - 77.0 Bonny Eagle - 76.7 Hampden Academy 75.8 Gorham - 71.9 Sanford - 63.15 Scarborough/Falmouth - 60.8 Brewer - 60.6 Thornton Academy - 59.8 Windham - 54.2 Massabesic - 52.4 Skowhegan - 50.0 South Portland - 45.0 Portland - 44.5

