Class A Maine State Cheering Championships [RESULTS]
The Class A Maine State Cheering Championships were held at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 10th.
Here are the results
- Lewiston - 89.5
- Noble - 83.9
- Bangor - 81.1
- Oxford Hills - 77.0
- Bonny Eagle - 76.7
- Hampden Academy 75.8
- Gorham - 71.9
- Sanford - 63.15
- Scarborough/Falmouth - 60.8
- Brewer - 60.6
- Thornton Academy - 59.8
- Windham - 54.2
- Massabesic - 52.4
- Skowhegan - 50.0
- South Portland - 45.0
- Portland - 44.5
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: 45 Vintage Valentine's Day Cards That Will Transport You Back To Grade School
The vintage Valentine's Day cards will have you thinking about making a Valentine's box for your grade school classroom.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll