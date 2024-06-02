Class A Maine State Track and Field Championships [RESULTS]

The Class A Maine State Track and Field Championships were held on Saturday, June 1st at Thornton Academy.

Andre Clark of Marshwood High School set the State Record in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 10.59 beating Aidan Walcott's (Bonny Eagle) record of 10.80 set in 2021.

Arnaud Sioho of South Portland set 2 state records. 1st in the Long Jump he jumped 23-02.24 beating Frank Morang's (Cheverus) record of 23-00.75 set in 2021. The in the Triple Jump he jumped 47-02.00 beating the record set by Scott Sawyer (South Portland) of 46-05 in 1991.

Here are the Girl's Team Results

1. Scarborough - 101

2. Bangor - 86.50

3. Falmouth - 57

3. Portland - 57

5. Lewiston - 47

6. Brunswick - 46

7. Windham - 44.50

8. Mt. Ararat - 35.50

9. Cheverus - 32.50

10. Mt. Blue - 30

11. Brewer - 26

12. Hampden Academy - 24

13. Edward Little - 23

13. Deering - 23

15. Thornton Academy - 21

16. Massabesic - 16

16. Camden Hills - 16

18. Bonny Eagle - 13

19. Marshwood - 8

20. South Porland 7.509

21. Gorham - 7

22. Kennebunk 5.

23. Oxford Hills - 4

24. Skowhegan - 3

24. Noble - 3

26. Messalonskee - 1.50

To see all the individual Girl's Results

Here are the Boy's Team Results

1. South Portland 79.50

2. Gorham - 79

3. Portland - 65

4. Lewiston - 60

5. Mt. Ararat - 58

6. Sanford - 53

7. Scarborough - 48

8. Marshwood - 44

9. Bonny Eagle - 32

10. Hampden Academy - 28

11. Kennebunk - 25

12. Falmouth - 22

13. Noble - 21

13. Brunswick - 21

13. Bangor - 21

13. Cheverus - 21

17. Skowhegan - 18

18. Windham - 11

19. Westbrook - 9

20. Deering - 8

21. Brewer - 6

22. Camden - 4

22. Thornton Academy - 4

24. Oxford Hills - 3

25. Edward Little - 0.50

