Class A North and South Regional Cheering Championships [RESULTS]

The Class A North and South Regional Cheering Championships were held Saturday morning, February 3rd at Cony High School in Augusta.

The Lewiston Cheering Team won the Northern Maine Regional Championship and the Noble Cheering Team won the Southern Maine Regional Championship.

The Top 8 Teams from the North and South advance to the State Cheering Championship at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 10th

Northern Maine Class A Cheerleading Results

Lewiston - 86.9 Oxford Hills - 83.1 Bangor 82.8 Hampden Academy - 77.5 Brewer - 68.75 Skowhegan - 46.40 Windham - 46.25 Portland - 44.75 Deering/Cheverus - 43.75 Edward Little - 38.80

Southern Maine Class A Cheerleading Results

Noble - 79.75 Bonny Eagle - 73.90 Gorham - 69.60 Thornton Academy - 67.65 Sandford - 65.25 Scarborough/Falmouth - 63.60 Massabesic - 52.10 South Portland - 48.30 Kennebunk - 47.90 Biddeford - 45.80 Marshwood - 36.90

Class C takes place this afternoon followed by Class B.