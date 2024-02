Class A North Girl’s and Boy’s Basketball Tourney Schedule

The Class A North Girl's and Boy's Basketball Tournament begins Friday, February 16th, with the games being played at the Augusta Civic Center.

Note the State Class A Finals will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Here is the Tourney Schedule

Class A North Girls

Quarterfinals

Friday February 16 4 p.m. #3 Cony 11-7 vs. #6 Brewer 6-12

Friday February 16 5:30 p.m. #2 Hampden Academy 13-5 vs. #7 Gardiner 8-10

Friday February 16 7 p.m. #4 Camden Hills 12-6 vs. #5 Skowhegan 9-9

Friday February 16 8:30 p.m. #1 Lawrence 17-1 vs. #8 Mount Blue 5-13

Semifinals

Wednesday February 21 2 p.m. Winner #3 Cony vs. #6 Brewer vs. Winner #2 Hampden Academy vs. #7 Gardiner

Wednesday February 21 3:30 p.m. Winner #4 Camden Hills vs. #5 Skowhegan vs. Winner #1 Lawrence vs. #8 Mount Blue

Regional Finals

Friday February 23 6 p.m.

State Finals at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland

Saturday March 2 1:05 p.m.

Class A North Boys

Quarterfinals

Saturday February 17 4 p.m. #3 Messalonskee 14-4 vs. #6 Cony 7-11

Saturday February 17 5:30 p.m. #2 Mt. Blue 15-3 vs. #7 Lawrence 8-10

Saturday February 17 7:30 p.m. #4 Nokomis 11-7 vs. #5 Camden Hills 10-8

Saturday February 17 9 p.m. #1 Hampden Academy 16-2 vs. #8 Skowhegan 5-13

Semifinals

Wednesday February 21 7 p.m. Winner #3 Messalonksee vs. #6 Cony vs. Winner #2 Mt. Blue vs. #7 Lawrence

Wednesday February 21 8:30 p.m. Winner #4 Nokomis vs. #5 Camden Hills vs. Winner #1 Hampden Academy vs. #8 Skowhegan

Regional Finals

Friday February 23 7:45 p.m.

State Finals at Cross Arena in Portland

Saturday March 2 2:45 p.m.