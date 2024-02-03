Class B North and South Regional Cheering Championships [RESULTS]

The Class B North and South Regional Cheering Championships were held Saturday evening, February 3rd at Cony High School in Augusta.

The Ellsworth Cheerleading Team repeated as the Northern Regional Champions with John Bapst finishing 2nd, Hermon 3rd, Winslow 4th, Presque Isle 5th and Old Town 6th.

The Grey-New Gloucester Teamwon the South with Leavitt finishing 2nd, Erskine 3rd and Poland 4th.

The Top 8 Teams from the North and South advance to the State Cheering Championship at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 10th

Here are the Northern Maine Class B Results.

Ellsworth - 83.9 John Bapst - 79.90 Hermon - 79.25 Winslow - 70.90 Presque Isle - 67.35 Old Town 67.10 Mount Blue - 63.60 Lawrence - 62.15 MDI - 54.20 Belfast - 51.30 Waterville/Messalonskee - 50.90 Nokomis - 47.10 Caribou - 41.50

Here are the Southern Maine Class B Results

Gray-New Gloucester - 79.55 Leavitt - 61.90 Erskine Academy - 60.10 Poland - 54.05 Morse/Wiscasset - 52.80 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 45.80 Oceanside - 40.0 Oak Hill - 36.80 Lincoln Academy - 33.10 Cony - 28.80 Medomak - 28.05 Lake Region - 21.30