The Lisbon/Hebron Cheering Team won the Class C Cheerleading Title at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 7th.

Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian was 2nd.

Lisbon/Hebron is coached by Nicole Adams. Members of the Team include

Alivia Saunders - Senior

Ava Francis - Sophomore

Ava Kottman - Senior

Brady Knight - Senior

Brun Chase - Sophomore

Ella Charest - Sophomore

Ella Morales - Senior

Kyla Berube - Senior

Emma Bourgoin - Junior

Gabrielle Adams - Sophomore

Kenzie Hurd - Freshman

Lauren Vella - Sophomore

Maddie Earle - Sophomore

Makenzie Ranta - Sophomore

Payton Hoyle - Senior

Reese Kulow - Senior

Rilynn Daigle - Sophomore

Here are the Results from Class C

Lisbon/Heborn Houlton/GHC Mattanawcook Central Orono Monmouth Acaemy Bucksport Winslow Dexter Oak Hill Dirigo Central Aroostook MCI Lee Academy Penobscot Valley Narraguagus

