Lisbon/Hebron Wins Class C State Cheerleading Title Houlton 2nd [RESULTS]

February 7, 2026 Photo Bunky Dow

The Lisbon/Hebron Cheering Team won the Class C Cheerleading Title at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 7th.

Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian was 2nd.

Lisbon/Hebron is coached by Nicole Adams. Members of the Team include

  • Alivia Saunders - Senior
  • Ava Francis - Sophomore
  • Ava Kottman - Senior
  • Brady Knight - Senior
  • Brun Chase - Sophomore
  • Ella Charest - Sophomore
  • Ella Morales - Senior
  • Kyla Berube - Senior
  • Emma Bourgoin - Junior
  • Gabrielle Adams - Sophomore
  • Kenzie Hurd - Freshman
  • Lauren Vella - Sophomore
  • Maddie Earle - Sophomore
  • Makenzie Ranta - Sophomore
  • Payton Hoyle - Senior
  • Reese Kulow - Senior
  • Rilynn Daigle - Sophomore

Here are the Results from Class C

  1. Lisbon/Heborn
  2. Houlton/GHC
  3. Mattanawcook
  4. Central
  5. Orono
  6. Monmouth Acaemy
  7. Bucksport
  8. Winslow
  9. Dexter
  10. Oak Hill
  11. Dirigo
  12. Central Aroostook
  13. MCI
  14. Lee Academy
  15. Penobscot Valley
  16. Narraguagus
