Lisbon/Hebron Wins Class C State Cheerleading Title Houlton 2nd [RESULTS]
The Lisbon/Hebron Cheering Team won the Class C Cheerleading Title at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 7th.
Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian was 2nd.
Lisbon/Hebron is coached by Nicole Adams. Members of the Team include
- Alivia Saunders - Senior
- Ava Francis - Sophomore
- Ava Kottman - Senior
- Brady Knight - Senior
- Brun Chase - Sophomore
- Ella Charest - Sophomore
- Ella Morales - Senior
- Kyla Berube - Senior
- Emma Bourgoin - Junior
- Gabrielle Adams - Sophomore
- Kenzie Hurd - Freshman
- Lauren Vella - Sophomore
- Maddie Earle - Sophomore
- Makenzie Ranta - Sophomore
- Payton Hoyle - Senior
- Reese Kulow - Senior
- Rilynn Daigle - Sophomore
Here are the Results from Class C
- Lisbon/Heborn
- Houlton/GHC
- Mattanawcook
- Central
- Orono
- Monmouth Acaemy
- Bucksport
- Winslow
- Dexter
- Oak Hill
- Dirigo
- Central Aroostook
- MCI
- Lee Academy
- Penobscot Valley
- Narraguagus
