Class D 11 Man Football Schedule for the 2022-23 Season

The Maine Principal's Association released on Friday, May 27th the Football Schedules for the 2022-23 season.

While the schedules don't have times and exact dates, it does tell us who and where the schools will be playing. It is still up to the schools to determine if they are playing Friday night or Saturday afternoon

Controlled Schedules are set to be played on Saturday, August 20th or Monday, August 22nd. The Exhibition game is scheduled for Friday August 26th or Saturday August 27th. Week 1 is Friday September 2nd or Saturday 3rd. The last week of the Regular Season is Week 9 Friday October 28th or Saturday October 29th

Here is the Class D 11-Man Football Schedule (1 Statewide Schedule)

Foxcroft Academy

Foxcroft Academy Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 Old Town Exhibition August 26/27 at Brewer Week 1 September 2/3 Winthrop Week 2 September 9/10 BYE Week 3 September 16/17 Old Town Week 4 September 23/24 at Lisbon Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 Oak Hill Week 6 October 7/8 Hampden Academy Week 7 October 14/15 at MCI Week 8 October 21/22 at Freeport Week 9 October 28/29 Poland

Freeport

Freeport Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 Cape Elizabeth Exhibition August 26/27 at Poland Week 1 September 2/3 Lisbon Week 2 September 9/10 at Madison Week 3 September 16/17 Wells Week 4 September 23/24 Medomak Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 at Fryeburg Week 6 October 7/8 at John Bapst Week 7 October 14/15 at Oak Hill Week 8 October 21/22 Foxcroft Academy Week 9 October 28/29 Winthrop

John Bapst

John Bapst Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 Oceanside Exhibition August 26/27 at MCI Week 1 September 2/3 at Oak Hill Week 2 September 9/10 Old Town Week 3 September 16/17 at Poland Week 4 September 23/24 Madison Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 BYE Week 6 October 7/8 Freeport Week 7 October 14/15 at Hampden Academy Week 8 October 21/22 at Nokomis Week 9 October 28/29 Lisbon

Lisbon

Lisbon Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 at Winslow Exhibition August 26/27 at Westbrook Week 1 September 2/3 at Freeport Week 2 September 9/10 Fryeburg Academy Week 3 September 16/17 Oak Hill Week 4 September 23/24 Foxcroft Academy Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 at Medomak Week 6 October 7/8 at Winthrop Week 7 October 14/15 York Week 8 October 21/22 at Poland Week 9 October 28/29 at John Bapst

Madison

Madison Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 Medomak Exhibition August 26/27 at Nokomis Week 1 September 2/3 at Hampden Academy Week 2 September 9/10 Freeport Week 3 September 16/17 Winthrop Week 4 September 23/24 at John Bapst Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 Poland Week 6 October 7/8 at Old Town Week 7 October 14/15 Nokomis Week 8 October 21/22 BYE Week 9 October 28/29 at Oak Hill

Oak Hill

Oak Hill Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 Gardiner Exhibition August 26/27 at Oceanside Week 1 September 2/3 John Bapst Week 2 September 9/10 at Poland Week 3 September 16/17 at Lisbon Week 4 September 23/24 MCI Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 at Foxcroft Academy Week 6 October 7/8 at Hermon Week 7 October 14/15 Freeport Week 8 October 21/22 at Winthrop Week 9 October 28/29 Madison

Poland

Poland Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 at Westbrook Exhibition August 26/27 Freeport Week 1 September 2/3 at Fryeburg Academy Week 2 September 9/10 Oak Hill Week 3 September 16/17 John Bapt Week 4 September 23/24 at Belfast Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 at Madison Week 6 October 7/8 Medomak Week 7 October 14/15 at Winthrop Week 8 October 21/22 Lisbon Week 9 October 28/29 at Foxcroft Academy

Winthrop