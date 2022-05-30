Class D 11 Man Football Schedule for the 2022-23 Season
The Maine Principal's Association released on Friday, May 27th the Football Schedules for the 2022-23 season.
While the schedules don't have times and exact dates, it does tell us who and where the schools will be playing. It is still up to the schools to determine if they are playing Friday night or Saturday afternoon
Controlled Schedules are set to be played on Saturday, August 20th or Monday, August 22nd. The Exhibition game is scheduled for Friday August 26th or Saturday August 27th. Week 1 is Friday September 2nd or Saturday 3rd. The last week of the Regular Season is Week 9 Friday October 28th or Saturday October 29th
Here is the Class D 11-Man Football Schedule (1 Statewide Schedule)
Foxcroft Academy
|Foxcroft Academy
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|Old Town
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at Brewer
|Week 1 September 2/3
|Winthrop
|Week 2 September 9/10
|BYE
|Week 3 September 16/17
|Old Town
|Week 4 September 23/24
|at Lisbon
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|Oak Hill
|Week 6 October 7/8
|Hampden Academy
|Week 7 October 14/15
|at MCI
|Week 8 October 21/22
|at Freeport
|Week 9 October 28/29
|Poland
Freeport
|Freeport
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|Cape Elizabeth
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at Poland
|Week 1 September 2/3
|Lisbon
|Week 2 September 9/10
|at Madison
|Week 3 September 16/17
|Wells
|Week 4 September 23/24
|Medomak
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|at Fryeburg
|Week 6 October 7/8
|at John Bapst
|Week 7 October 14/15
|at Oak Hill
|Week 8 October 21/22
|Foxcroft Academy
|Week 9 October 28/29
|Winthrop
John Bapst
|John Bapst
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|Oceanside
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at MCI
|Week 1 September 2/3
|at Oak Hill
|Week 2 September 9/10
|Old Town
|Week 3 September 16/17
|at Poland
|Week 4 September 23/24
|Madison
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|BYE
|Week 6 October 7/8
|Freeport
|Week 7 October 14/15
|at Hampden Academy
|Week 8 October 21/22
|at Nokomis
|Week 9 October 28/29
|Lisbon
Lisbon
|Lisbon
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|at Winslow
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at Westbrook
|Week 1 September 2/3
|at Freeport
|Week 2 September 9/10
|Fryeburg Academy
|Week 3 September 16/17
|Oak Hill
|Week 4 September 23/24
|Foxcroft Academy
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|at Medomak
|Week 6 October 7/8
|at Winthrop
|Week 7 October 14/15
|York
|Week 8 October 21/22
|at Poland
|Week 9 October 28/29
|at John Bapst
Madison
|Madison
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|Medomak
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at Nokomis
|Week 1 September 2/3
|at Hampden Academy
|Week 2 September 9/10
|Freeport
|Week 3 September 16/17
|Winthrop
|Week 4 September 23/24
|at John Bapst
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|Poland
|Week 6 October 7/8
|at Old Town
|Week 7 October 14/15
|Nokomis
|Week 8 October 21/22
|BYE
|Week 9 October 28/29
|at Oak Hill
Oak Hill
|Oak Hill
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|Gardiner
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at Oceanside
|Week 1 September 2/3
|John Bapst
|Week 2 September 9/10
|at Poland
|Week 3 September 16/17
|at Lisbon
|Week 4 September 23/24
|MCI
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|at Foxcroft Academy
|Week 6 October 7/8
|at Hermon
|Week 7 October 14/15
|Freeport
|Week 8 October 21/22
|at Winthrop
|Week 9 October 28/29
|Madison
Poland
|Poland
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|at Westbrook
|Exhibition August 26/27
|Freeport
|Week 1 September 2/3
|at Fryeburg Academy
|Week 2 September 9/10
|Oak Hill
|Week 3 September 16/17
|John Bapt
|Week 4 September 23/24
|at Belfast
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|at Madison
|Week 6 October 7/8
|Medomak
|Week 7 October 14/15
|at Winthrop
|Week 8 October 21/22
|Lisbon
|Week 9 October 28/29
|at Foxcroft Academy
Winthrop
|Winthrop
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|MCI
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at Gardiner
|Week 1 September 2/3
|at Foxcroft Academy
|Week 2 September 9/10
|at Hermon
|Week 3 September 16/17
|at Madison
|Week 4 September 23/24
|BYE
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|Winslow
|Week 6 October 7/8
|Lisbon
|Week 7 October 14/15
|Poland
|Week 8 October 21/22
|Oak Hill
|Week 9 October 28/29
|at Freeport