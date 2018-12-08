College Hoops: St. Joe’s Sweeps Husson

The St. Joseph's Monks came into Newman Gymnasium and swept the Husson Eagles in this age old rivalry. The 87th game between the men's programs. The 78th time for the women's teams.

St Joe's Women 60 Husson 49: The Monks came in ranked #12 in country and undefeated. Good ballgame at the half, St. Joe's had a four point lead.

But the Monks put together a 23-10 third quarter and wound up winning by 11.

Kelsi McNamara had a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists. Hannah Marks added 14. The Monks improve to 9-0.

Husson as led by Kenzie Worcester with 20. No other player was in double digits. The Eagles drop to 3-3.

ST. Joe's Men 78 Husson 74: The St. Joseph's men kept getting up on the Eagles by double-digits and the Eagles kept coming back. The game was tied several times down the stretch but Husson never get the lead.

Darian Berry led the Monks with 27 points, including five three-pointers. St. Joe's improves to 7-2.

Husson got another double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. DJ Bussey had 17. The Eagles drop to 6-2.