Collegiate Players Of The Week From Maine Schools

Wayne Harvey Photo - 92.9 The Ticket
Saturday 9/18/2021 Maine vs Merrimack

There were four conference honors, and one National weekly award given to athletes from colleges and universities in the state of Maine for their play this past weekend.

CAA Football - Special Teams player of the week - UMaine's Rich Carr
Stats FCS National Special Teams player of the week - UMaine's Rich Carr

Commonwealth Coast Conference Football - Player of the week - Husson running back Garrett Poussard

North Atlantic Conference women's soccer defender of the week - Husson back Miranda Lewis

North Atlantic Conference men's soccer rookie of the week - UMF's Gracien Mukwa

