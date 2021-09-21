Collegiate Players Of The Week From Maine Schools
Saturday 9/18/2021 Maine vs Merrimack
There were four conference honors, and one National weekly award given to athletes from colleges and universities in the state of Maine for their play this past weekend.
CAA Football - Special Teams player of the week - UMaine's Rich Carr
Stats FCS National Special Teams player of the week - UMaine's Rich Carr
Commonwealth Coast Conference Football - Player of the week - Husson running back Garrett Poussard
North Atlantic Conference women's soccer defender of the week - Husson back Miranda Lewis
North Atlantic Conference men's soccer rookie of the week - UMF's Gracien Mukwa