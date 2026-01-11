On Saturday night, January 10th the Cony Rams beat the Hampden Academy Hockey Team 4-3. Here's the recap from our special correspondent Adrian Ellingwood!

On Saturday night, January 10th, the Cony Rams hosted the Hampden Academy Broncos in a Class B North hockey game at the Thomas College Ice Vault. Despite giving up two late goals, Cony held on for a 4-3 win.

Early on in the game, with just over two minutes played, the Broncos generated multiple chances on the power play, but were unable to apply the finishing touch. About a minute and a half after the penalty expired, Spencer Morgan opened the scoring for the Rams off of a pass from Cooper Clark. 9:13 remained in the first period of a 1-0 game.

Roughly a minute and a half later, Cony took a two goal lead, with Clark scoring from a rebound. Alexander Varle had the assist with 6:48 to go in the opening period. 57 seconds later, Morgan scored his second of the game assisted by Alex Leet, and the Rams had a 3-goal cushion.

In the final 2 minutes of the first period and the opening 3 minutes of the second, Hampden had two power play opportunities to cut into the lead. Neither power play was successful, but the Broncos did find a goal before the halfway mark of the game. With 9:45 left in the second period, Miles Shields’ backhand from in front of the net was enough to get Cony goaltender Caleb Morgan, with an assist by Gunnar Weil.

1:47 remained in the second period when Kyle Lepage scored a power play goal for the Rams, assisted by Gabe Godbout and Cooper Clark. Cony took a 4-1 to the intermission.

For the first half of the final period, the Rams remained in front by 3, but that would change in the final 5 minutes. With 4:43 left in regulation, a pair of Cony penalties gave Hampden a 4-on-3 power play, and the Broncos scored within 20 seconds. Colby Pangburn’s shot from the top of the face-off circle, assisted by Gunnar Weil, put Hampden within 2.

The Broncos were unable to score on the brief 5-on-4 power play that followed, and used their timeout with 1:29 to go. Pulling the goalie prior to an offensive zone face-off, the Broncos got another goal back, but it was too little too late. Wyatt Allen’s goal assisted by Aiden MacFarline with 18 seconds left was not enough to level the score, and Cony came away with a 4-3 win.

Hampden Academy is now 4-3, in 3rd place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings. The Broncos’ next game is on Tuesday, January 13th, against the John Bapst Crusaders at Sawyer Arena. Cony remains atop the Heal Points in Class B North, with a record of 5-1. The Rams will play next on Monday, January 12th, when they travel to Bowdoin College to face the Brunswick Dragons.