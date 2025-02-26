Cooper Flagg and #2 Duke Roll Over Miami 97-60 [VIDEO]

In a game heard on 92.9 The Ticket, Cooper Flagg and the #2 Duke Blue Devils rolled over the Miami Hurricanes 97-60 on Tuesday night in Florida.

Cooper played a team-high 27:19 and had 16 points, shooting 6-9 from the field including 1-2 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line. He dished out a game-high 6 assists and grabbed a team-high 5 rebounds.

Kon Knueppel had a game-high 20 points.

#2 Duke returns home to battle Florida State on March 1st. The game tips off at 7 p.m and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Check out the video highlights