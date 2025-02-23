Cooper Flagg and #3 Duke Beat Illinois 110-67 [VIDEO]

Cooper Flagg and the #3 Duke Blue Devils beat Illinois 110-67 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 22nd.

Cooper played 23:28 minutes and scored 16 points. He shot 50 percent from the field going 5-10. He made his only 3-pointer and hauled down 7 rebounds, while dishing out 5 assists.

Duke led 54-37 at the end of the 1st Half.

Duke will play Miami on Tuesday, February 25th. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket.

Check out the highlights from the game.

Get our free mobile app