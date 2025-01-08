Cooper Flagg and #4 Duke Beat Pittsburgh 76-47 [VIDEO]

Cooper Flagg and the #4 Duke Blue Devils beat Pittsburg 76-47 on Tuesday, January 7th at Cameron Indoor Stadium

Flagg finished with a game-high 19 points, and a double-double, pulling down a game-high 10 rebounds. He had a game-high 5 assists and 1 steal and 1 block on the night.

It was Flagg's 6th double-double of the season, and 2nd game in a row he had a double-double.

Earlier in the day, Cooper won the USBWA Player and Freshman Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

Duke will host Notre Dame on Saturday, January 11th at 12 noon, The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Check out Cooper's Dunks

