Cooper Flagg Celebrates His 18th Birthday with 13 Points in Duke’s 82-56 Win

Cooper Flagg celebrated his 18th birthday, on Saturday, December 21st, scoring 13 points as Duke rolled to a 82-56 win over Georgia Tech.

Flagg finished with 13 points, and 2 assists. He pulled down 4 rebounds. Cooper was 5-11 from the field, including a 3-pointer. He was 2-4 from the free throw line. He played 28:24.

Duke improved to 10-2. Georgia Tech fell to 5-7.

Duke's next game is on Tuesday, December 31st, for the Blue Devils' ACC home opener. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

