Cooper Flagg Confirms 1st 3 Official Visits

With Cooper Flagg reclassifying to the Class of 2024, it's time to start the commitment watch! Cooper kicked into high gear by sharing this Instagram post on Wednesday, announcing his 1st 3 Official visits!

The difference between an Official Visit and an Unofficial Visit is during an official visit the school will pay for a recruit's transportation, food and accommodations, while on an unofficial visit, the recruit is responsible for his or her own expenses.

So where do you think he's going? Duke? Kansas? UConn? Or somewhere else. Weigh in in the comments!

Get our free mobile app