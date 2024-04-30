John Bapst Boys Tennis Beats Ellsworth 4-1

The John Bapst Boy's Tennis Team defeated Ellsworth on Monday, April 29th 4-1.

The individual match results were

Singles

1st: Laken Walker (JB) defeated Owen Frank 8-2

2nd: Griffin Merrill (JB) defeated Grayson Mote 8-1

3rd: Pablo Little Siebold (EHS) defeated Sean Yan 8-6

Doubles

1st: Finn Oldenburg and Jack Derosier (JB) defeated Kobe Swett and Sam Kaplan 8-0

2nd: Tyler Dorr and Soren Peterson (JB) defeated Noah Frost and Cooper Mitchell 8-1

John Bapst is now 4-1 on the season while Ellsworth is 0-4.

Thanks to Matt Downs for the results.

You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. You can vote once every 3 hours. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday May 2nd.

It's also time to nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances April 29-May 4. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 6th-9th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 10th.