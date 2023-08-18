Cooper Flagg to Play in Slam Summer Classic Saturday – How to Watch for FREE

Cooper Flagg, the former Nokomis High School basketball player, will be playing in the Slam Summer Classic Saturday, August 19. The game will be held in New York City's Rucker Park.

The Girl's game takes place at 5 p.m. followed by the Boy's game at 7 p.m. The games will be produced and distributed on the free-to-download NBA App and on NBA.com

The Roster for the Boy's game include

Ace Bailey - Powder Springs, Georgia

Jalili Bethea - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AJ Dybantsa - Brockton, Massachusetts

VJ Edgecombe - Brookville, New York

Isaiah Evans - Huntersville, North Carolina

Cooper Flagg - Newport, Maine

Dylan Harper - Ramsey, New Jersey

Jahki Howard - Atlanta, Georgia

Ian Jackson - Bronx, New York

Tre Johnson - Dallas, Texas

Tahadd Pettiford - Jersey City, New Jersey

Jase Richardson - Las Vegas, Nevada

Meleek Thomas - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Robert Wright III - Phildelphia, Pennsylvania

Flagg who attends Montverde Academy in Florida, recently announced that he was reclassifying to the Class of 2024 from the Class of 2025. He will be eligible for the NBA Draft in the Summer of 2025. He has yet to commit where he will be attending college in the Fall of 2024.