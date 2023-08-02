Cooper Flagg Makes Unofficial Visit to Duke

Let the hype begin! Cooper Flagg, the #1 recruit in the Class of 2025 made his first collegiate visit, to.... Duke on Tuesday, August 1st.

Both Cooper and his twin brother, Ace, attend Montverde Academy in Florida and are scheduled to graduate in 2025. Neither have officially committed to attend a college, despite numerous scholarship offers.

Here' my personal appeal... Come home to Maine! Lead Maine to the NCAA playoffs for the 1st time ever! Follow your Mom to Orono! The Pit or the new facility when it's built will be sold out every night! Then, take advantage of the transfer portal and go to Duke! They'll be waiting!