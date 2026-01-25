Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks had their 4-game winning streak snapped falling to the Los Angeles Lakers 116-110 on Saturday night, January 24th.

The Mavericks led by 15 late but the Lakers rallied in the final 7 minutes led by Luka Doncic against his former teams with 33 points and 11 assists.

Cooper Flagg played 34 minutes and finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. He had 2 steals. He was 7-20 from the field, 1-3 from beyond the 3-point arc and 1-2 from the free throw line.

Check out his video highlights

Flagg and the Mavericks play again on Sunday January 25th when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m.

Get our free mobile app