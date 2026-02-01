One game after setting a NBA-Record with the most points as a teenager in a game with 49 points, Cooper Flagg scored 34 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks, but it wasn't enough, as the Mavericks lost to the Houston Rockets 111-107 on Saturday niht.

Flagg had a team-high 39 minutes and ripped down 12 rebounds for a double-double to lead the Mavs. He also has 5 assists and a blocked shot. Cooper was 13-25 from the field, with a 3-point shot and was 7-10 from the free throw line.

Flagg now has had 8 doubl

e-doubles in his rookie-season.

Check out his video highlights.

Cooper and the Mavericks will play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, February 3rd at 8 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

