Cooper Flagg scored 18 points in his 1st game as a pro at Madison Square Garden, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 114-97 on Monday, January 19th on NBC.

Flagg who had missed the previous 2 games after spraining his ankle, played 28 minutes and was 7-14 from the field, including 1-4 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was 3-6 from the free throw line. He had 7 rebounds and 3 assists and 1 steal.

Check out Cooper's highlights.

Dallas is now 18-26.

Flagg and the Mavericks are off until Thursday, January 22nd when they will play the Golden State Warriors. That game tips off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.