Playing for the 1st time against the Boston Celtics, Cooper Flagg scored 36 points, setting another record in the NBA, but the Mavericks lost their 5th straight, falling 110-100.

Flagg became the 1st teenager (he's 19) with 3 consecutive 30-point games.

Cooper finished the night with a team-high 37 minutes played, and had 36 points, just missing a double-double with 9 rebounds. He dished out 6 assists and had 2 blocked shots. Flagg shot 12-24 from the field, including 2-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and was a near-perfect 10-11 from the free throw line.

Check out Flagg's video highlights.

Cooper and the Mavericks will play at Boston on Friday, March 6th at 7 p.m. in their lone trip to Boston this season.

Flagg and the Mavericks will return to the court on Thursday, February 5th when they will host the San Antonio Spurs.

