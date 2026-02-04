Flagg Scores 36 But Mavericks Fall to Celtics 110-100 [VIDEO]
Playing for the 1st time against the Boston Celtics, Cooper Flagg scored 36 points, setting another record in the NBA, but the Mavericks lost their 5th straight, falling 110-100.
Flagg became the 1st teenager (he's 19) with 3 consecutive 30-point games.
Cooper finished the night with a team-high 37 minutes played, and had 36 points, just missing a double-double with 9 rebounds. He dished out 6 assists and had 2 blocked shots. Flagg shot 12-24 from the field, including 2-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and was a near-perfect 10-11 from the free throw line.
Check out Flagg's video highlights.
Cooper and the Mavericks will play at Boston on Friday, March 6th at 7 p.m. in their lone trip to Boston this season.
Flagg and the Mavericks will return to the court on Thursday, February 5th when they will host the San Antonio Spurs.
