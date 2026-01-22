Cooper Flagg scored a double-double, finishing with 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 123-115 on Thursday, January 22nd.

Flagg played 0 minutes and also had 2 assists, and a steal. He shot 8-18 from the field with a 3-pointer and was 4-7 from the free throw line.

Check out the highlights.

Cooper and the Mavericks have now won a season-best 4 straight games and 5 out of the last 6. They are 19-26 on the season.

They will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, January 24th at 8:30 p.m. on ABC television.