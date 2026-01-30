Cooper Flagg scored a season-high 49 points on Thursday night, but the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Charlotte Hornets 123-121 as his former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel made 2 free throws with 4.1 seconds left.

Flagg, who had missed Wednesday night's game for "ankle injury treatment" played a team-high 38 minutes and had a double-double ripping down 10 rebounds. He alsoe had 3 assists and 1 blocked shot. Flagg was 20-29 from the field as well as going 3-5 from beyond the 3-point arc and was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line.

Dallas is now 19-29.

Flagg and the Mavericks return to action on Saturday night, January 31st when they play the Houston Rockets at 8:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast by ABC.

Check out Cooper's highlights.

Get our free mobile app