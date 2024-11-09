Cooper Flagg with Double-Double as #7 Duke Rolls Over Army 100-58

Cooper Flagg recorded his 1st collegiate double-double on Friday night, November 8th as #7 Duke rolled over Army 100-58 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Flagg ended the game with 13 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocked shots and 2 steals, while shooting 50 percent from the field, going 5-10

Duke is now 2-0. They will play #23 Kentucky on Tuesday, November 12 in the State Farm Champions Classic at State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia, with the tip-off scheduled for 9 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket.

Get our free mobile app