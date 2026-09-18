It's been relatively tough picking for our prognosticator Ernesto in the first two weeks of the 2026 local football season, at least by his lofty standards.

The goal every year is an .800 winning percentage, which he's still looking to hit for the first time this fall.

With two weeks of games now to go off, the images are becoming clearer and easier for Mr. Clark to perceive ahead of this weekend's selections. Here's who Ernie has winning around the state in Week 3...

Last week: 18-6 (.750)

Season: 34-15 (.694)

High schools -

Thursday, Sept. 17

Winthrop 26, Madison 20

Friday, Sept. 18

Oxford Hills 22, Edward Little 21

Lawrence 32, Skowhegan 20

Messalonskee 24, Lewiston 12

Cony 34, Mt. Blue 14

Fryeburg Academy 28, Brunswick 14

Gardiner 20, Foxcroft Academy 14

Hermon 30, Hampden Academy 6

Medomak Valley 24, Camden Hills 23

Oceanside 30, Belfast 24

MCI 20, Mattanawcook Academy 19

Dirigo 24, John Bapst 16

Maranacook 18, Dexter 8

Ellsworth 30, Houlton 12

Old Town 35, Mt. Ararat 14

MDI 28, Bucksport 14

Stearns 28, Orono 18

Waterville 21, Boothbay 12

Saturday, Sept. 19

Bangor 24, Deering 14

Nokomis 22, Brewer 12

Winslow 28, Oak Hill 6

Washington Academy 32, Traip Academy 14

Colleges -

Saturday, Sept. 19

Boston College 27, Maine 10

WPI 31, Husson 17

Vermont State-Castleton 30, Maine Maritime 6

Trinity 24, Colby 21