Ernie Clark predicts Week 3 of the local football season
It's been relatively tough picking for our prognosticator Ernesto in the first two weeks of the 2026 local football season, at least by his lofty standards.
The goal every year is an .800 winning percentage, which he's still looking to hit for the first time this fall.
With two weeks of games now to go off, the images are becoming clearer and easier for Mr. Clark to perceive ahead of this weekend's selections. Here's who Ernie has winning around the state in Week 3...
Last week: 18-6 (.750)
Season: 34-15 (.694)
High schools -
Thursday, Sept. 17
Winthrop 26, Madison 20
Friday, Sept. 18
Oxford Hills 22, Edward Little 21
Lawrence 32, Skowhegan 20
Messalonskee 24, Lewiston 12
Cony 34, Mt. Blue 14
Fryeburg Academy 28, Brunswick 14
Gardiner 20, Foxcroft Academy 14
Hermon 30, Hampden Academy 6
Medomak Valley 24, Camden Hills 23
Oceanside 30, Belfast 24
MCI 20, Mattanawcook Academy 19
Dirigo 24, John Bapst 16
Maranacook 18, Dexter 8
Ellsworth 30, Houlton 12
Old Town 35, Mt. Ararat 14
MDI 28, Bucksport 14
Stearns 28, Orono 18
Waterville 21, Boothbay 12
Saturday, Sept. 19
Bangor 24, Deering 14
Nokomis 22, Brewer 12
Winslow 28, Oak Hill 6
Washington Academy 32, Traip Academy 14
Colleges -
Saturday, Sept. 19
Boston College 27, Maine 10
WPI 31, Husson 17
Vermont State-Castleton 30, Maine Maritime 6
Trinity 24, Colby 21