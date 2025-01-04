Cooper Flagg’s Double-Double Leads #4 Duke to 89-62 Win Over SMU

Cooper Flagg had a game-high 24 points and a team-high 11 rebounds to lead the #4 Duke Blue Devils to a 89-62 win over SMU on Saturday afternoon January 4th.

Flagg finished with 3 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks.

Cooper's double-double was his 5th of the season. 4 of Flagg's double-doubles have been 20 point double-doubles.

In Saturday's game, Cooper scored 15 points in the 1st Half, the most me has scored in a 1st Half this season. He now has 7 20-point games in Duke's 14 games this season.

Duke now 12-2, will host Pittsburgh on Tuesday, January 7th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 6 p.m.

