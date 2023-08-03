Cooper Flagg’s Mom Shuts Down NBA Trash Talking Story

This is what happens when you're the number 1 player in the Class of 2025, and there's incredible hype regarding all of your actions. Plus it's how legends are created, rightly or wrongly.

The story started circulating on Twitter -- or is it "X" now? -- that Cooper Flagg was going 1-on-1 with NBA player Bradley Beal and that Beal became frustrated and both started trash-talking.

And to top it off, Cooper's mom has shut it down too, with a 10-word tweet.

"This story is untrue according to Cooper. That is all."

So take the rumor for what it is, simply a rumor.