Coots Throws 5-Inning Perfect Game as Nokomis Beats Winslow 11-0

Mia Coots threw a 5-inning perfect game, facing just 15 batters as the Nokomis Warriors beat the Winslow Black Raiders 11-0 in Winslow on Monday, May 20th.

Coots only needed 49 pitches to retire the 15 batters, and 41 of the pitches were for strikes.

At the plate Jenna Sawtelle was 3-5 driving in 5 runs. She had 2 doubles.

Coots was 2-4 at the plate with a double.

Addy Hathorn, Leah Tasker and Raegan King all doubled for the Warriors. Sydney King, Makenzie Watson, and Abby Caron all singled for Nokomis.

Nokomis is now 11-2 on the season. They play host to Lawrence on Wednesday, May 22nd at 4 p.m.

Winslow is now 1-12. They play at Mt. View on Wednesday, May 22nd at 4 p.m.

