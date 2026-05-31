It's crunch time in the Maine High School Softball Season, as we enter the last week of the regular season. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Sunday, May 31st.

Teams play a 16 game season, with the last countable game on Wednesday, June 3rd Best of luck to all the teams!

Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualify

Oxford Hills 13-2 143.031 Lewiston 12-3 127.656 Edward Little 10-5 103.750 Skowhegan 11-4 102.188 Brewer 8-7 78.906 Mt. Blue 7-8 71.953 Hampden Academy 9-6 65.703 Camden Hills 9-6 52.969 Bangor 6-8 36.094 Mt. Ararat 4-11 7.266 Messalonskee 1-4 0.625 Brunswick 0-15 0.000

Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualify

Cheverus 15-0 167.188 Bonny Eagle 12-2 114.063 Gorham 12-2 112.500 Westbrook 11-3 96.875 Windham 11-4 95.313 Scarborough 10-6 68.750 South Portland 9-6 64.063 Massabesic 6-9 35.938 Biddeford 7-8 34.375 Marshwood 6-10 23.438 Thornton Academy 4-11 15.625 Kennebunk 4-11 12.500 Deering/Portland 2-12 10.938 Sanford 1-13 3.125 Noble 1-14 1.563 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-15 0.000

Class B North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Hermon 14-1 141.328 Gardiner 12-3 127.344 Belfast 11-3 92.813 Old Town 11-4 85.313 Ellsworth 8-7 77.031 Lawrence 10-5 68.750 Nokomis 9-6 65.313 Presque Isle 7-8 60913 Cony 8-7 57.422 MDI 7-7 52.500 John Bapst 5-10 27.656 Caribou 4-10 18.438 Foxcroft Academy 2-13 17.56 Waterville 2-13 8.047 Oceanside 0-14 0.000

Class B South Top 11 Teams Qualify

Medomak Valley 13-1 116.484 York 12-1 106.797 Leavitt 9-5 99.844 Lake Region 11-4 98.672 Poland 10-5 81.406 Erskine Academy 10-5 77.578 Mountain Valley 8-5 61.427 Greely 10-5 55.703 Fryeburg Academy 7-8 40.931 Yarmouth 7-6 36.875 Spruce Mountain 6-6 30.000 Freeport 6-8 26.016 Morse 3-10 20.156 Gray-New Gloucester 4-9 15.791 Lincoln Academy 5.859 Wells 1-13 0.625

Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualify

Bucksport 14-1 138.594 Washington Academy 12-2 104.639 Mattanawcook Academy 12-2 100.078 Narraguagus 10-4 80.915 Orono 10-4 75.781 Central 11-3 64.063 Sumner 8-4 60.485 Houlton/GHCA 8-3 59.038 Winslow 7-8 45.625 Dexter 5-9 31.719 Mount View 5-10 25.625 MCI 5-10 25.547 Fort Kent 2-11 6.071 Calais 1-11 0.625 GSA 0-14 0.000

Class C South Top 8 Teams Qualify

Dirigo 13-0 113.214 Monmouth Academy 12-2 93.849 Telstar/Gould 11-3 86.969 Lisbon 11-3 78.995 Old Orchard Bech 8-7 60.302 Sacopee Valley 6-9 46.880 Oak Hill 6-7 45.859 Carrabec 7-7 43.254 Hall-Dale 5-9 22.578 Winthrop/Kents Hill 4-10 14.219 Maranacook 1-14 7.188 Mt Abram 2-13 2.813

Class D North Top 14 Teams Qualify

Katahdin 12-0 116.244 Penobscot Valley 12-0 104.974 Wisdom 11-3 83.265 Fort Fairfield 11-2 74.592 Stearns 8-5 54.330 Machias 8-5 54.209 Penquis Valley 7-6 44.911 Ashland 6-6 48.571 Jonesport-Beals 7-6 44.911 Bangor Christian 5-9 41.161 Schenck 7-4 36.747 Washburn/Easton 6-7 29.490 Woodland 7-6 26.328 Lee Academy 6-6 21.033 Southern Aroostook 4-9 19.082 Deer Isle-Stonington 5-9 15.368 Central Aroostook 3-10 12.143 Hodgdon 1-11 5.204 Shead 1-10 3.469 Madawaska 2-10 3.469 Piscataquis 1-14 3.036

Class D South To 8 Teams Qualify

NYA 13-1 115.833 Buckfield 12-2 110.485 Vinalhaven 12 2 69.901 Forest Hills 12-2 66.885 Madison 7-9 36.406 Valley 5-9 17.296 Richmond 4-9 14.273 Temple Academy 6-9 10.824 Searsport 2-10 3.253 Rangeley Lakes 2-10 1.538 Greenville 1-11 0.714 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-12 0.000

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