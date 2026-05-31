Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings – May 31
It's crunch time in the Maine High School Softball Season, as we enter the last week of the regular season. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Sunday, May 31st.
Teams play a 16 game season, with the last countable game on Wednesday, June 3rd Best of luck to all the teams!
Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Oxford Hills 13-2 143.031
- Lewiston 12-3 127.656
- Edward Little 10-5 103.750
- Skowhegan 11-4 102.188
- Brewer 8-7 78.906
- Mt. Blue 7-8 71.953
- Hampden Academy 9-6 65.703
- Camden Hills 9-6 52.969
- Bangor 6-8 36.094
- Mt. Ararat 4-11 7.266
- Messalonskee 1-4 0.625
- Brunswick 0-15 0.000
Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualify
- Cheverus 15-0 167.188
- Bonny Eagle 12-2 114.063
- Gorham 12-2 112.500
- Westbrook 11-3 96.875
- Windham 11-4 95.313
- Scarborough 10-6 68.750
- South Portland 9-6 64.063
- Massabesic 6-9 35.938
- Biddeford 7-8 34.375
- Marshwood 6-10 23.438
- Thornton Academy 4-11 15.625
- Kennebunk 4-11 12.500
- Deering/Portland 2-12 10.938
- Sanford 1-13 3.125
- Noble 1-14 1.563
- Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-15 0.000
Class B North - Top 10 Teams Qualify
- Hermon 14-1 141.328
- Gardiner 12-3 127.344
- Belfast 11-3 92.813
- Old Town 11-4 85.313
- Ellsworth 8-7 77.031
- Lawrence 10-5 68.750
- Nokomis 9-6 65.313
- Presque Isle 7-8 60913
- Cony 8-7 57.422
- MDI 7-7 52.500
- John Bapst 5-10 27.656
- Caribou 4-10 18.438
- Foxcroft Academy 2-13 17.56
- Waterville 2-13 8.047
- Oceanside 0-14 0.000
Class B South Top 11 Teams Qualify
- Medomak Valley 13-1 116.484
- York 12-1 106.797
- Leavitt 9-5 99.844
- Lake Region 11-4 98.672
- Poland 10-5 81.406
- Erskine Academy 10-5 77.578
- Mountain Valley 8-5 61.427
- Greely 10-5 55.703
- Fryeburg Academy 7-8 40.931
- Yarmouth 7-6 36.875
- Spruce Mountain 6-6 30.000
- Freeport 6-8 26.016
- Morse 3-10 20.156
- Gray-New Gloucester 4-9 15.791
- Lincoln Academy 5.859
- Wells 1-13 0.625
Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualify
- Bucksport 14-1 138.594
- Washington Academy 12-2 104.639
- Mattanawcook Academy 12-2 100.078
- Narraguagus 10-4 80.915
- Orono 10-4 75.781
- Central 11-3 64.063
- Sumner 8-4 60.485
- Houlton/GHCA 8-3 59.038
- Winslow 7-8 45.625
- Dexter 5-9 31.719
- Mount View 5-10 25.625
- MCI 5-10 25.547
- Fort Kent 2-11 6.071
- Calais 1-11 0.625
- GSA 0-14 0.000
Class C South Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Dirigo 13-0 113.214
- Monmouth Academy 12-2 93.849
- Telstar/Gould 11-3 86.969
- Lisbon 11-3 78.995
- Old Orchard Bech 8-7 60.302
- Sacopee Valley 6-9 46.880
- Oak Hill 6-7 45.859
- Carrabec 7-7 43.254
- Hall-Dale 5-9 22.578
- Winthrop/Kents Hill 4-10 14.219
- Maranacook 1-14 7.188
- Mt Abram 2-13 2.813
Class D North Top 14 Teams Qualify
- Katahdin 12-0 116.244
- Penobscot Valley 12-0 104.974
- Wisdom 11-3 83.265
- Fort Fairfield 11-2 74.592
- Stearns 8-5 54.330
- Machias 8-5 54.209
- Penquis Valley 7-6 44.911
- Ashland 6-6 48.571
- Jonesport-Beals 7-6 44.911
- Bangor Christian 5-9 41.161
- Schenck 7-4 36.747
- Washburn/Easton 6-7 29.490
- Woodland 7-6 26.328
- Lee Academy 6-6 21.033
- Southern Aroostook 4-9 19.082
- Deer Isle-Stonington 5-9 15.368
- Central Aroostook 3-10 12.143
- Hodgdon 1-11 5.204
- Shead 1-10 3.469
- Madawaska 2-10 3.469
- Piscataquis 1-14 3.036
Class D South To 8 Teams Qualify
- NYA 13-1 115.833
- Buckfield 12-2 110.485
- Vinalhaven 12 2 69.901
- Forest Hills 12-2 66.885
- Madison 7-9 36.406
- Valley 5-9 17.296
- Richmond 4-9 14.273
- Temple Academy 6-9 10.824
- Searsport 2-10 3.253
- Rangeley Lakes 2-10 1.538
- Greenville 1-11 0.714
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-12 0.000
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