Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 31

Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings – May 31

Photo Chris Popper

It's crunch time in the Maine High School Softball Season, as we enter the last week of the regular season. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Sunday, May 31st.

Teams play a 16 game season, with the last countable game on Wednesday, June 3rd  Best of luck to all the teams!

Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Oxford Hills 13-2  143.031
  2. Lewiston 12-3  127.656
  3. Edward Little 10-5  103.750
  4. Skowhegan 11-4  102.188
  5. Brewer 8-7 78.906
  6. Mt. Blue 7-8  71.953
  7. Hampden Academy 9-6  65.703
  8. Camden Hills 9-6  52.969
  9. Bangor 6-8  36.094
  10. Mt. Ararat 4-11  7.266
  11. Messalonskee 1-4  0.625
  12. Brunswick 0-15  0.000

Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualify

  1. Cheverus 15-0  167.188
  2. Bonny Eagle 12-2  114.063
  3. Gorham  12-2  112.500
  4. Westbrook 11-3  96.875
  5. Windham 11-4  95.313
  6. Scarborough 10-6  68.750
  7. South Portland 9-6  64.063
  8. Massabesic 6-9  35.938
  9. Biddeford 7-8  34.375
  10. Marshwood 6-10  23.438
  11. Thornton Academy 4-11  15.625
  12. Kennebunk 4-11  12.500
  13. Deering/Portland 2-12  10.938
  14. Sanford 1-13  3.125
  15. Noble 1-14  1.563
  16. Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-15  0.000

Class B North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

  1. Hermon 14-1  141.328
  2. Gardiner 12-3  127.344
  3. Belfast 11-3  92.813
  4. Old Town 11-4  85.313
  5. Ellsworth 8-7  77.031
  6. Lawrence 10-5  68.750
  7. Nokomis 9-6  65.313
  8. Presque Isle 7-8  60913
  9. Cony  8-7  57.422
  10. MDI 7-7  52.500
  11. John Bapst 5-10  27.656
  12. Caribou 4-10  18.438
  13. Foxcroft Academy 2-13  17.56
  14. Waterville 2-13  8.047
  15. Oceanside 0-14  0.000

Class B South Top 11 Teams Qualify

  1. Medomak Valley 13-1  116.484
  2. York 12-1  106.797
  3. Leavitt 9-5  99.844
  4. Lake Region 11-4  98.672
  5. Poland 10-5  81.406
  6. Erskine Academy 10-5  77.578
  7. Mountain Valley 8-5  61.427
  8. Greely 10-5  55.703
  9. Fryeburg Academy 7-8  40.931
  10. Yarmouth 7-6  36.875
  11. Spruce Mountain 6-6  30.000
  12. Freeport 6-8  26.016
  13. Morse 3-10  20.156
  14. Gray-New Gloucester 4-9  15.791
  15. Lincoln Academy 5.859
  16. Wells 1-13 0.625

Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualify

  1. Bucksport 14-1  138.594
  2. Washington Academy 12-2  104.639
  3. Mattanawcook Academy 12-2  100.078
  4. Narraguagus 10-4  80.915
  5. Orono 10-4  75.781
  6. Central 11-3  64.063
  7. Sumner 8-4  60.485
  8. Houlton/GHCA 8-3  59.038
  9. Winslow 7-8  45.625
  10. Dexter 5-9  31.719
  11. Mount View 5-10  25.625
  12. MCI 5-10  25.547
  13. Fort Kent 2-11  6.071
  14. Calais 1-11  0.625
  15. GSA 0-14  0.000

Class C South Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Dirigo 13-0  113.214
  2. Monmouth Academy 12-2  93.849
  3. Telstar/Gould 11-3  86.969
  4. Lisbon 11-3  78.995
  5. Old Orchard Bech 8-7  60.302
  6. Sacopee Valley 6-9  46.880
  7. Oak Hill 6-7  45.859
  8. Carrabec 7-7  43.254
  9. Hall-Dale 5-9  22.578
  10. Winthrop/Kents Hill 4-10  14.219
  11. Maranacook 1-14  7.188
  12. Mt Abram 2-13  2.813

Class D North Top 14 Teams Qualify

  1. Katahdin 12-0  116.244
  2. Penobscot Valley 12-0  104.974
  3. Wisdom 11-3  83.265
  4. Fort Fairfield 11-2  74.592
  5. Stearns 8-5  54.330
  6. Machias 8-5  54.209
  7. Penquis Valley 7-6  44.911
  8. Ashland 6-6  48.571
  9. Jonesport-Beals 7-6  44.911
  10. Bangor Christian 5-9  41.161
  11. Schenck 7-4  36.747
  12. Washburn/Easton 6-7  29.490
  13. Woodland 7-6  26.328
  14. Lee Academy 6-6  21.033
  15. Southern Aroostook 4-9  19.082
  16. Deer Isle-Stonington 5-9  15.368
  17. Central Aroostook 3-10  12.143
  18. Hodgdon 1-11  5.204
  19. Shead 1-10  3.469
  20. Madawaska 2-10  3.469
  21. Piscataquis 1-14  3.036

Class D South To 8 Teams Qualify

  1. NYA 13-1  115.833
  2. Buckfield 12-2  110.485
  3. Vinalhaven 12 2  69.901
  4. Forest Hills 12-2  66.885
  5. Madison 7-9  36.406
  6. Valley 5-9  17.296
  7. Richmond 4-9  14.273
  8. Temple Academy 6-9  10.824
  9. Searsport 2-10  3.253
  10. Rangeley Lakes 2-10  1.538
  11. Greenville 1-11 0.714
  12. Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-12  0.000
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