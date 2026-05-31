Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis (Playoff) and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Saturday, May 30th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Cony 7 Lawrence 1

Dexter/PCHS 11 Sumner 0

Erskine Academy 16 Winslow 6

Hall-Dale 6 Boothbay 1

Hermon 10 Presque Isle 0

Hermon 14 Presque Isle 4

Katahdin 15 Ashland 3

Monmouth Academy 14 Spruce Mountain 0

Monmouth Academy 7 Spruce Mountain 0

Old Town 19 Caribou 1

Old Town 14 Caribou 4

Oxford Hills 6 Messalonskee 3

Penquis Valley 14 Shead 12

Stearns 9 Fort Kent 7

Stearns 5 Fort Kent 2

Woodland 12 Jonesport-Beals 2

Softball

Dexter 10 Sumner 4

Dirigo 16 Mount Abram 6

Hermon 19 Presque Isle 1

Hermon 5 Presque Isle 2

Katahdin 10 Central Aroostook 0

Katahdin 17 Ashland 1

Lisbon 16 Winthrop/Kents Hill 0

Monmouth Academy 13 Spruce Mountain 2

Monmouth Academy 7 Spruce Mountain 1

NYA 16 Sacopee Valley 0

Old Town 21 Caribou 0

Old Town 25 Caribou 4

Penobscot Valley 5 Penquis Valley 3

Winslow 5 Erskine Academy 4

Woodland 9 Jonesport-Beals 6

Girls Tennis - Playoffs

Hampden Academy 4 Bangor 1

Madison 5 Boothbay 0

Presque Isle 4 Caribou 1

Scarborough 5 Bonny Eagle 0

Boys Tennis - Playoffs

Boothbay 5 Madison 0

Caribou 5 Oceanside 0

MCI 5 Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 0

Mattanawcook Academy 5 Dexter 0

NYA 5 Mountain Valley 0

Presque Isle 3 Old Town 2

Washington Academy 4 Fort Kent 1

Yarmouth 5 Greely 0

Girls Lacrosse

Cheverus 17 Portland 1

Cony 14 Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 6

Falmouth 9 Massabesic 8

Freeport 17 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 2

Gardiner/Hall-Dale 8 Lewiston/Oak Hill 5

Greely 8 Yarmouth 6

Lawrence 16 Cony 5

Mount Blue 8 Morse 4

NYA 9 York 3

Sanford 8 Biddeford 2

Traip Academy 15 Fryeburg Academy 3

Wells 10 Brunswick 9

Boys Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 7 Biddeford 1

Deering 18 NYA 3

Falmouth 19 Cheverus/Waynflete 0

John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 7 Brewer 3

Kennebunk 10 Freeport 3

Get our free mobile app