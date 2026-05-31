Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 30
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis (Playoff) and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Saturday, May 30th
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Cony 7 Lawrence 1
- Dexter/PCHS 11 Sumner 0
- Erskine Academy 16 Winslow 6
- Hall-Dale 6 Boothbay 1
- Hermon 10 Presque Isle 0
- Hermon 14 Presque Isle 4
- Katahdin 15 Ashland 3
- Monmouth Academy 14 Spruce Mountain 0
- Monmouth Academy 7 Spruce Mountain 0
- Old Town 19 Caribou 1
- Old Town 14 Caribou 4
- Oxford Hills 6 Messalonskee 3
- Penquis Valley 14 Shead 12
- Stearns 9 Fort Kent 7
- Stearns 5 Fort Kent 2
- Woodland 12 Jonesport-Beals 2
Softball
- Dexter 10 Sumner 4
- Dirigo 16 Mount Abram 6
- Hermon 19 Presque Isle 1
- Hermon 5 Presque Isle 2
- Katahdin 10 Central Aroostook 0
- Katahdin 17 Ashland 1
- Lisbon 16 Winthrop/Kents Hill 0
- Monmouth Academy 13 Spruce Mountain 2
- Monmouth Academy 7 Spruce Mountain 1
- NYA 16 Sacopee Valley 0
- Old Town 21 Caribou 0
- Old Town 25 Caribou 4
- Penobscot Valley 5 Penquis Valley 3
- Winslow 5 Erskine Academy 4
- Woodland 9 Jonesport-Beals 6
Girls Tennis - Playoffs
- Hampden Academy 4 Bangor 1
- Madison 5 Boothbay 0
- Presque Isle 4 Caribou 1
- Scarborough 5 Bonny Eagle 0
Boys Tennis - Playoffs
- Boothbay 5 Madison 0
- Caribou 5 Oceanside 0
- MCI 5 Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 0
- Mattanawcook Academy 5 Dexter 0
- NYA 5 Mountain Valley 0
- Presque Isle 3 Old Town 2
- Washington Academy 4 Fort Kent 1
- Yarmouth 5 Greely 0
Girls Lacrosse
- Cheverus 17 Portland 1
- Cony 14 Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 6
- Falmouth 9 Massabesic 8
- Freeport 17 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 2
- Gardiner/Hall-Dale 8 Lewiston/Oak Hill 5
- Greely 8 Yarmouth 6
- Lawrence 16 Cony 5
- Mount Blue 8 Morse 4
- NYA 9 York 3
- Sanford 8 Biddeford 2
- Traip Academy 15 Fryeburg Academy 3
- Wells 10 Brunswick 9
Boys Lacrosse
- Bonny Eagle 7 Biddeford 1
- Deering 18 NYA 3
- Falmouth 19 Cheverus/Waynflete 0
- John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 7 Brewer 3
- Kennebunk 10 Freeport 3
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