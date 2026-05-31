Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; May 30

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 30

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Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis (Playoff) and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on  Saturday, May 30th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Cony 7 Lawrence 1
  • Dexter/PCHS 11 Sumner 0
  • Erskine Academy 16 Winslow 6
  • Hall-Dale 6 Boothbay 1
  • Hermon 10 Presque Isle 0
  • Hermon 14 Presque Isle 4
  • Katahdin 15 Ashland 3
  • Monmouth Academy 14 Spruce Mountain 0
  • Monmouth Academy 7 Spruce Mountain 0
  • Old Town 19 Caribou 1
  • Old Town 14 Caribou 4
  • Oxford Hills 6 Messalonskee 3
  • Penquis Valley 14 Shead 12
  • Stearns 9 Fort Kent 7
  • Stearns 5 Fort Kent 2
  • Woodland 12 Jonesport-Beals 2

Softball

  • Dexter 10 Sumner 4
  • Dirigo 16 Mount Abram 6
  • Hermon 19 Presque Isle 1
  • Hermon 5 Presque Isle 2
  • Katahdin 10 Central Aroostook 0
  • Katahdin 17 Ashland 1
  • Lisbon 16 Winthrop/Kents Hill 0
  • Monmouth Academy 13 Spruce Mountain 2
  • Monmouth Academy 7 Spruce Mountain 1
  • NYA 16 Sacopee Valley 0
  • Old Town 21 Caribou 0
  • Old Town 25 Caribou 4
  • Penobscot Valley 5 Penquis Valley 3
  • Winslow 5 Erskine Academy 4
  • Woodland 9 Jonesport-Beals 6

Girls Tennis - Playoffs

  • Hampden Academy 4 Bangor 1
  • Madison 5 Boothbay 0
  • Presque Isle 4 Caribou 1
  • Scarborough 5 Bonny Eagle 0

Boys Tennis - Playoffs

  • Boothbay 5 Madison 0
  • Caribou 5 Oceanside 0
  • MCI 5 Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 0
  • Mattanawcook Academy 5 Dexter 0
  • NYA 5 Mountain Valley 0
  • Presque Isle 3 Old Town 2
  • Washington Academy 4 Fort Kent 1
  • Yarmouth 5 Greely 0

Girls Lacrosse

  • Cheverus 17 Portland 1
  • Cony 14 Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 6
  • Falmouth 9 Massabesic 8
  • Freeport 17 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 2
  • Gardiner/Hall-Dale 8 Lewiston/Oak Hill 5
  • Greely 8 Yarmouth 6
  • Lawrence 16 Cony 5
  • Mount Blue 8 Morse 4
  • NYA 9 York 3
  • Sanford 8 Biddeford 2
  • Traip Academy 15 Fryeburg Academy 3
  • Wells 10 Brunswick 9

Boys Lacrosse

  • Bonny Eagle 7 Biddeford 1
  • Deering 18 NYA 3
  • Falmouth 19 Cheverus/Waynflete 0
  • John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 7 Brewer 3
  • Kennebunk 10 Freeport 3
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Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

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