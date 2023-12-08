Cross Insurance Center’s Basketball Floor Gets Facelift

With the University of Maine's Basketball Teams no longer calling the Cross Insurance Center their homecourt, the Cross Insurance Center has redone the basketball floor, giving it a facelift.

As you can see the Maine Black Bear logo and the Maine name, which was prominent at center court has been replaced

Cross Insurance Center Center Court Photo Chris Popper Cross Insurance Center Center Court Photo Chris Popper loading...

Now it's Paul Bunyan with the silhouette of the State of Maine

Cross Insurance Center via Facebook Cross Insurance Center via Facebook loading...

High School Teams will be playing on the new floor February 16-24 for Tourney 2024. Additionally the Class B State Championships will take place in Bangor on Friday, March 1st!

As we begin the 2023-2024 season today, best of luck to all the teams on your journey to Tourney 2024 and the new floor at the Cross Insurance Center!