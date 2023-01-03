Curtis’ 3-pointer at Buzzer Gives Presque Isle 47-45 Win Over Caribou [VIDEO&STATS]

Jan Curtis' 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Presque Isle Girls Basketball Team a 47-45 win over the Caribou Vikings in Caribou on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Presque Isle led 12-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Caribou took a 21-16 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Wildcats let 32-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Anna Jeandreau had 18 points with 4 3-pointers. Georganna Curtis had 16 points with 2 3-pointers including the game-winner. Kaylynn Gilmour had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 10-13 from the free throw line.

Madelyn Deprey had 21 points for the Vikings including going 13-14 from the free throw line. Carly Morrow had 10 points including a 3-pointer. Selena Savage had 2 3-pointers.

Presque Isle is now 4-4 and will host Washington Academy on Saturday, January 7th at 3 p.m.

Caribou is now 4-2 and will host John Bapst on Saturday, January 7th at 1:30 p.m.

Thanks to Jake Clockedile for the stats and video!

Linescore

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Girls 12 4 16 15 47 Caribou Girls 8 13 7 17 45

Box Score

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Addison Clairmont 0 - - - - Olivia Locke 0 - - - - Molly McCluskey 0 - - - - Grace O'Connell 0 - - - - Karlynn Gilmour 5 - 1 2 2 Keira Tompkins 0 - - - - Jorja Maynard 0 - - - - Anna Jeandreau 18 2 4 2 2 Marion Young 0 - - - - Mia Casavant 0 - - - - Lexi Morningstar 0 - - - - Rossalyn Buck 8 2 - 4 6 Georganna Curtis 16 4 2 2 3 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 47 8 7 10 13

Caribou