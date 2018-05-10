Derrick Walk-Off HR Wins It For Maine [VIDEO]

UMaine's Alyssa Derrick did it again. Another home run at the America East Conference softball tournament and this one is a walk-off two-run shot to give the Black Bears a 4-3 win over Binghamton.

It's her third homer of the tournament and helps the Bears get to 2-1. Next up is Stony Brook on Friday afternoon at 1:30pm.

Earlier in the game, Meghan Royle also slammed a homer for Maine.

Annie Kennedy pitched the last 2.1 innings to get the win in relief.

The game was delayed for a hour and 40 minutes because of rain.