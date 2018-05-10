Derrick Walk-Off HR Wins It For Maine [VIDEO]
Highlights: Maine defeats Binghamton, 4-3, in #AEChamps Tournament action#BlackBearNation #AESB pic.twitter.com/ko1kZGHLZg
— Maine Softball (@Maine_Softball) May 10, 2018
UMaine's Alyssa Derrick did it again. Another home run at the America East Conference softball tournament and this one is a walk-off two-run shot to give the Black Bears a 4-3 win over Binghamton.
It's her third homer of the tournament and helps the Bears get to 2-1. Next up is Stony Brook on Friday afternoon at 1:30pm.
Earlier in the game, Meghan Royle also slammed a homer for Maine.
Annie Kennedy pitched the last 2.1 innings to get the win in relief.
The game was delayed for a hour and 40 minutes because of rain.