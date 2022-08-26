Dexter Defeats MDI 32-16 in Exhibition Football Game [PHOTOS]

The Dexter Tigers defeated the MDI Trojans 32-16 in an exhibition football game in Bar Harbor on Alumni Field Friday night August 26th. The game was originally supposed to be played at 7 p.m. but weather concerns pushed the start to 5:30 p.m. The game was played under running time in the 2nd Half with continued weather concerns.

Dexter scored 1st n a 8 yard run by senior Quarterback Bryce Connor. Junior running back Gage Beaudry ran in the 2-point conversion and the Tigers led 8-0 with 6:23 remaining in the 1st Quarter. The drive took 3:54

With 11:54 remaining in the 1st Half Dexter scored again. This time Bryce Connor complete a 5 yard pass to Gage Beaudry for the touchdown. Connor ran in for the 2-point conversion and it was 16-0. The drive took 2:36.

With 7:27 left in the 1st Half, Dexter scored again. This time it was Connor running in from 22 yards out. Beaudry ran in for the 2-point conversion and the Tigers led 24-0. The drive took 1:35

Dexter led at the end of the 1st Half 24-0.

MDI scored with 7:34 remaining in the 3rd Quarter. Alex Gray, playing Quarterback ran in from 21 yards out. He then converted the 2-point play, and it was Dexte4 24-8. The drive took 1;37.

MDI scored with 10:34 remaining in the 4th Quarter. Jacob Reeves a freshman galloped for a 43 yard touchdown. Ripley Hawkins another freshman converted the 2-pointer and MDI trailed 24-16

But with 6:10 left in the game Trenton Hanscom, a freshman gave Dexter an insurance touchdown, scoring from 21 yards out. Bryce Cooper, a freshman scored on the 2-point conversion to make the score 32-16

MDI opens the regular season on the road on Friday, September 2nd at Spruce Mountain.

Dexter opens the regular season on Saturday, September 3rd at Mount View.

MDI Stats

Rushing

Jacob Reeves - 5 carries 53 yards

Alex Gray - 2 carries 37 yards

Aidan Grant - 7 carries 28 yards

Jacob Schields - 2 carries 20 yards

Brendan Graves - 3 carries 16 yards

Spencer Laurendeau - 12 carries 15 yards

Ripley Hakins 1 carry 4 yards

Rykin Hamor 1 carry 1 yard

Passing

Ripley Hawkins 1-1 2 yards

Spencer Laurendeau 0-1

Receiving

Jacob Reeves 1 reception 2 yards

Dexter Stats

Rushing

Bryce Cooper 3 carries 66 yards

Bryce Connor 8 carries 39 yards

Gage Beaudry 5 carries 31 yards

Trenton Hanscom 2 carries 25 yards

Jason Bowden 3 carries 8 yards

Caleb Schobel 1 carry 5 yards

Will Spratt 1 carry -2 yards

Passing

Bryce Connor 8-8 111 yards

Receiving

Kayden Kimball 2 receptions 55 yards

Gage Beaudry 4 receptions 49 yards

Caleb Schobel 1 reception 2 yards

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

