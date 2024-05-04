MDI Softball Shutsout Hermon 2-0 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans Softball Team picked up a huge Heal Point-worthy win over the Hermon Hawks, 2-0 on Saturday morning, May 4th in Bar Harbor.

Taylor Grant was dominant in the circle, striking out 10 and walking 2 and allowing 3 hits for the Trojans.

Cate Brown, MDI's shortstop was 2-3 with a double and drove in a run. Rylee Reece playing left field was 2-3. Lexi Tozier, Grace Sinclair and Grant each had a single.

Braelyn Wilcox started in the circle for Hermon and went 3.0 innings, allowing 7 hits. She struck out 3 and walked 1. Mikelle Verrill pitched the final 3.0 innings allowing 1 hit and striking out 3.

Verrill, Addy Waning and Rebecca Balmas each singled for the Hawks.

MDI is now 4-2. They will play at Ellsworth on Monday, May 6th at 5 p.m.

Hermon, now 5-2, will play at Old Town on Monday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game courtesy of Walter Churchill.

MDI-Hermon Softball May 4 The MDI Trojans played host to the Hermon Hawks on Saturday morning, May 4th Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

