Downeast Captains Beat Hammond Lumber Eagles 11-4 Saturday

The Downeast Captains used a 7 runs 2nd inning and beat the Hammond Lumber Eagles 11-4 on Saturday in the opening round of the Junior Legion State Baseball Tournament in Bangor at Mansfield Stadium.

Ryder Fenton started for the Captains and pitched 4.0 innings for the win, allowing 7 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 3. Nick Hennessey pitched 2.2 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 2. Landon Cirone retired the last out, walking 1 in the process.

At the plate Mickey Fitzsimmons was 2-4 with a double. Max Worcester was 2-3 with a run batted in. Brody Robertson had a double and Chaz Willey had a single.

The Downeast Captains ran rampant on the basepaths stealing 17 bases in the game. McKade Robertson led the way with 5 stolen bases. Max Worcester stole 4 bases. Ryder Fenton stone 3 bases. Chaz Willey stole 2 baes and Brody Roberts, Mickey Fitzsimmons and Max Worcester each stole 1 base.

Ashton Caron started on the mound and went 2.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 7 runs. He walked 5 and struck out 2. Kolby Bernier pitched 3.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 4 runs, walking 4 and striking out 2. Harry Bromberg pitched the 6th inning, allowing 1 hit.

Cavan Gooding and Jackson Grenier each had 2 hits. Brandon Frowery, Connor Caron, Aston Caron and Kolby Bernier each singled.

The Hammond Lumber Eagles now 0-1 will play the Old Town-Orono Twins on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. in an elimination game.

The Downeast Captains will play Gray Post 86 Sunday August 4th at 4:30 p.m.