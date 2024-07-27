Drake Maye has at times looked like the quarterback answer the Patriots have been seeking

At times, Drake Maye looked like the answer to the quarterback conundrum the New England Patriots have been seeking since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020.

Drafted third overall in this year’s NFL Draft, Maye made the play of the day during Friday’s training camp practice when he connected with fellow rookie Ja’Lynn Polk, who leaped over two defenders to make the down-field catch. The reception prompted loud cheers from the crowd watching from the stands.

Maye’s offensive teammates were also impressed as they hustled in Polk’s direction to congratulate him.

“It wasn’t a great throw. Looked off the safety a little bit. He (Polk) made a nice catch. Great player. Just give those guys a chance. Looking to see more from JP,” said Maye, who spoke to the media for the first time since training camp opened.

There were also reminders on Friday that Maye is no different from the majority of first-year quarterbacks. There are going to be mistakes, like when he was intercepted by edge rusher Matthew Judon on a pass that was intended for running back Rhamondre Stevenson during an 11-on-11 period. It was the first time Maye was picked off in camp.

“Just a rookie mistake, no pun intended," Maye said. "I had a deep shot and was going to throw it to the flat late. You have to make sure you look before you throw it.”

The University of North Carolina product immediately bounced back after the interception, hitting receiver Jalen Reagor on an in-route.

“You can’t ride the ups and downs. Every play is a new play. It’s about bouncing back in this league and I’m trying to learn that, but that’s what practice is for,” Maye said. “Got to keep your head up and go back out there and sling it around.”

Jacoby Brissett, the quarterback currently ahead of Maye on New England’s quarterback depth chart, lauded the rookie’s ability to bounce back after his misfire.

“Those are the wide-end curves and NFL moments that you need out here,” Brissett said. “I’m doing that myself out here — trying to bounce back with a good play after a bad one.”

Maye believes he’s maintained an even-keeled approach at a time when plenty is getting thrown at him and his teammates.

“Getting a lot of reps and a lot of learning experiences. It’s a fun time to come out here and face the defense. They give us a lot of great looks,” Maye said. “I feel I have a good grasp, but a lot more plays are coming so you have to keep those in mind. There are some plays where I’m doing a good job and others where I can do better.”

Bringing the fans to their feet with a deep pass has been part of an NFL training-camp experience that represents a far cry from what Maye was used to when he was in college.

“It chills the nerves a little bit before going out there for a game. They’re out here every day and give you a grasp of what it’s like,” Maye said. “You see a little kid in the crowd and sign an autograph. That’s what it’s about.”