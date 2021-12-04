Drexel Dragons Too Much for Maine Women’s Basketball 57-33 [PHOTOS]

The Drexel Dragons beat the University of Maine Women's Basketball Team 57-33 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday afternoon, December 4th.

Drexel scored the 1st basket and led the entire game. They were up 15-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-15 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine outscored Drexel 13-12 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the deficit to 12, 46-28.

Maine shot only 24.1 percent (13-54) from the field and were 1-21 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears were led by Anne Simon who had 10 points while Maeve Carroll had 8 points.

Drexel shot 44..4 percent (24-54) from the field and were 2-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. Drexel was led by Keishana Washington who had a game-high 25 points while Tessa Brugler tossed in 16 points.

Maine is now 2-6 while Drexel is 6-2.

Maine plays the University of Rhode Island Sunday December 12th at 1 p.m. Tip-off is at 12:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.

Check out photos from Walter Churchill