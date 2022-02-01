Maine Men Fall to Hartford 78-66 [PHOTOS]

The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to the Hartford Hawks 78-66 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Monday, January 31st.

The Black Bears trailed at the Half 37-46 and were within 2 points 56-54 with 8:16 left to go in the game. But Hartford went on a 16-8 run and led 72-62 with 3:07 left in the game. The Hawks closed out the game scoring the last 5 points.

Maine had 3 players in double figures. Maks Klanjscek had a game high 23 points. Vukasin Masic had 18 points and Stephane Inge finished with 11 points.

The Black Bears were 44.8 percent from the field, shooting 26-58 and were 7-26 from beyond the 3-point arc. Maine was 7-11 from the free throw line.

Hartford had 4 players in double figures. Austin Williams led the Hawks with 20 points with Hunter Marks having 16 points. Both Moses Flowers and David Shriver had 14 points.

The Hawks were a sizzling 60.5 percent from the field, including shooting 70 percent (14-20) in the 2nd Half. They were 8-17 (47.1 percent) and 18-23 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 4-16 on the season and 1-8 in America East. They return to the Cross Insurance Arena on Wednesday night, February 2nd. The game tips-off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 6;30 p.m.

Hartford is 5-12 overall and 3-2 in America East.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos.