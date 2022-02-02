UMaine Women’s Basketball Wins 3rd Straight Beat UMass Lowell 58-36

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team picked up their 3rd consecutive win, beating UMass Lowell in Massachusetts before lunch on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maine won the 11 a.m. start 58-36.

Maine trailed 10-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 21-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears came out firing in the 3rd Quarter outscoring the River Hawks 20-4 to take a 40-25 lead.

Maine had 3 players in double figures. Olivia Rockwood had 13 points, Anne Simon 12 points and Maeve Carroll 10 points.

Maine went 8-15 from the field in that decisive 3rd Quarter. They shot 23-53 overall, 43.4 percent and were 6-20 shooting 30 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 6-8 from the free throw line.

Maine controlled the boards, outrebounding UMass Lowell 31-22.

The River Hawks were led by Kharis Idom with 11 points. Shamyjha Price and Denise Solis each had 8 points.

UMass Lowell was 13-39, 33.3 percent from the field and 4-12 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 6-16 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 9-10 overall and 6-3 in America East. The Black Bears play a weekend series at Binghamton, with games Friday night and Sunday afternoon. Pregames begin Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday morning at 11;30 a.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

UMass Lowell is 6-9 overall and 3-3 in America East.

