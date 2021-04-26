Drive Poll – If The Pats Draft A QB, Who Will It Be?

The NFL Draft is three days away and Patriots fans are buzzing as to what Bill Belichick may do with the team's highest draft pick since 2008.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that New England is among a group of teams that has made calls about leaping into the top-10 of Thursday's draft, while ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said he would be surprised if the Pats don't move up from 15th overall in the first round.

With one of the biggest question marks remaining being at the quarterback position, it's likely Belichick will snatch up a QB somewhere between Thursday and Saturday. The question is, where will he make that selection and whose name do you think will be called?