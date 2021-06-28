Drive Poll – If You Could Reverse One Play, Which Do You Pick?

For all the success the past 20 years have brought, Boston's sports teams have a long and tortured history when it comes to heartbreaking losses.

Starting all the way back in the '40s when Johnny Pesky held the ball and Enos Slaughter scored, for every triumphant high, most fans can point to a moment which caused them just as much heartache.

So let's pretend for a second the proverbial genie has popped out of the bottle and granted thee with the power to reverse one of those moments of agony. Which do you pick?