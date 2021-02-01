Drive Poll – There’s A Storm A Brewin’

If the forecasts are correct, the Greater Bangor Area could get hit with our biggest snow storm of the 2020/21 winter season tonight and into tomorrow.

Are you like I am and look forward to the big storms on the horizon? There's just something nice about being able to hunker down and enjoy and good blizzard.

However, unless you bagged a couple million in Gamestop stock last week, you're also like me and will likely have to dig your way out tomorrow to get to work. I understand if that impacts your decision...