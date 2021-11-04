The Skowhegan River Hawks field hockey program captured its 20th-consecutive regional championship yesterday with a 2-1 victory over Oxford Hills.

Just let that sink in for a second. 20-STRAIGHT REGIONAL TITLES. That's madness. That's a level of dominance that isn't supposed to be attainable. But year in and year out, there are the River Hawks, representing the North/East in the Class A field hockey state championship match.

That got me thinking, what's the most dominant run ever witnessed in Maine high school sports? So I got to digging, and spoiler alert, there have been quite many impressive runs throughout the state's high school sporting history.

While I no doubt missed a few worthy candidates, here's a rather meaty list to choose from after I spent hours combing through the record books. Basically, to be on the list, the program had to win at least 4-consecutive state championships minimum.

Let us know what you think the most dominating run in Maine high school sports has been. And should you not see your choice among the field, utilize the write-in option!