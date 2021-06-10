Drive Poll – Will Bruins Ever Make Another SCF With Core Group?

The Bruins bowed out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last night after losing four of the final five games vs. the New York Islanders.

After the game, Patrice Bergeron admitted that he felt as though the Bruins had a strong squad this season and may have squandered a golden opportunity to make a deep postseason run.

While David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy have a decade or more in front of them, Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Krejci are another year older. Plus, Tuukka Rask's future very much in doubt, with the goalie saying he had no thoughts on future after last night's loss.

Do you think this Bruins' core will ever make it back to another Stanley Cup Final together, or has that window closed after back-to-back years of second round exits?