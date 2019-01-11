Eagles Sweep MMA, Stay Unbeaten In NAC

Score it a Friday night doubleheader sweep for the Husson Eagles over Maine Maritime Academy in an early showdown in the North Atlantic Conference.

Husson Women 47 MMA 38: This low scoring battle between the top two teams in the NAC was close all night. Neither team shot the ball well, Husson just 33% and MMA just 24%.

Eagles senior Kenzie Worcester scored seven of her game-high 12 points in the minutes and assisted on two other baskets to help put the game away.

Joan Overman helped with a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds. Megan Peach hauled down 11 rebounds and blocked four shots.

Alaybe Felix led the Mariners with 10 points.

The Eagles improve to 5-0 in the NAC (8-6 overall). MMA is 4-1 and 9-4.

Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket Photo

Husson Men 79 MMA 69: The Eagles men's team broke open a tight game with a 19-0 run late in the first half but could never put away the Mariners.

Husson got points from 10 different players. Cole Thomas led with 14. Justin Thompson added 13 and Corey Kaiser had 12.

Adam Richardson led MMA with 19 and Nick DePatsy had 16.