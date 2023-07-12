Ellsworth 11-12 Little League Wins District 1 Championship

Congratulations to the Ellsworth 11-12 Little League Team who are the District 1 Champions and will advance to the State Tourney in Hermon. Ellsworth beat Machias 3-1 in the Championship Game on Tuesday.

Ellsworth Little League 2023 District 1 Champions Photo Amy Pooler Ellsworth Little League 2023 District 1 Champions Photo Amy Pooler loading...

The Ellsworth Team is coached by John Wood, Dan Larry, Peter Austin and Wes Ellington.

Players include

Brayden Pooler

Andrew Kerns

Asa Grinell

Bentley Miles

Bryce Wood

Declan Welch

Joe Hagney

Julian Larry

Mason Ellington

Max Lindsay

Mikey Cough

Trey Keene

In the Championship Game Mason Ellington went the distance for Ellsworth (6 innings), striking out 11. He only walked 1 and allowed just 4 hits.

Ellsworth had 8 hits. Bryce Wood led the offense going 3-3. Joe Hagney had a double. Brayden Pooler, Asa Grinell, Bentely Miles and Trey Keene each singled.