Ellsworth 11-12 Little League Wins District 1 Championship

Ellsworth Little League 2023 District 1 Champions Photo Amy Pooler

Congratulations to the Ellsworth 11-12 Little League Team who  are the District 1 Champions and will advance to the State Tourney in Hermon. Ellsworth beat Machias 3-1 in the Championship Game on Tuesday.

The Ellsworth Team is coached by John Wood, Dan Larry, Peter Austin and Wes Ellington.

Players include

  • Brayden Pooler
  • Andrew Kerns
  • Asa Grinell
  • Bentley Miles
  • Bryce Wood
  • Declan Welch
  • Joe Hagney
  • Julian Larry
  • Mason Ellington
  • Max Lindsay
  • Mikey Cough
  • Trey Keene

In the Championship Game Mason Ellington went the distance for Ellsworth (6 innings), striking out 11. He only walked 1 and allowed just 4 hits.

Ellsworth had 8 hits. Bryce Wood led the offense going 3-3. Joe Hagney had a double. Brayden Pooler, Asa Grinell, Bentely Miles and Trey Keene each singled.

