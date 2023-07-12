Ellsworth 11-12 Little League Wins District 1 Championship
Congratulations to the Ellsworth 11-12 Little League Team who are the District 1 Champions and will advance to the State Tourney in Hermon. Ellsworth beat Machias 3-1 in the Championship Game on Tuesday.
The Ellsworth Team is coached by John Wood, Dan Larry, Peter Austin and Wes Ellington.
Players include
- Brayden Pooler
- Andrew Kerns
- Asa Grinell
- Bentley Miles
- Bryce Wood
- Declan Welch
- Joe Hagney
- Julian Larry
- Mason Ellington
- Max Lindsay
- Mikey Cough
- Trey Keene
In the Championship Game Mason Ellington went the distance for Ellsworth (6 innings), striking out 11. He only walked 1 and allowed just 4 hits.
Ellsworth had 8 hits. Bryce Wood led the offense going 3-3. Joe Hagney had a double. Brayden Pooler, Asa Grinell, Bentely Miles and Trey Keene each singled.
