Speedway 95 – May 11 [RESULTS]

After ending a 7 year “retirement” from racing, Wayne Parritt of Steuben returned to victory lane at Speedway 95 after grabbing the lead from early leader Todd Lawrence of Levant on lap 11 of the 30 lap Dysart’s Late Model 30 lap feature. Parritt led laps 1-3, but Lawrence got by him on a restart and led from lap 4 to lap 10 when another incident caused a caution period. On that restart Parritt outgunned Lawrence and led to the end. Lawrence held off a hard challenge from last week’s winner Donnie Blanchard of Glenburn to finish second. Blanchard was third, with DJ Moody of Winterport finishing fourth in his first appearance of the season. Raymond Martin of Bangor was fifth.

In the Casella Waste Systems Street Stocks, Jordan Pearson of Thorndike passed early leader Bobby O’ Brien of Calais to post his first win of 2024. O’Brien, who returned to racing 2 years ago after a 20 year hiatus, led from lap 1 to lap 10, with Pearson getting by on lap 11 of the caution free 30 lap feature. Cole Robinson of Palmyra came from an 8th place start and also got by O’Brien to post a second place finish, with O’Brien enjoying his first podium finish in 22 years with a 3rd place effort. Last week’s winner Joey Doyon of Frankfort placed fourth with pole sitter James Goodman of Carmel in fifth.

Lewis Batchelder of Dixmont made it two in a row in the Casella Recycling Sport-Fours, taking the lead from Jason Morse of Hermon when Morse spun on the backstretch after some contact with Batchelder. Darius Miranda of Orono took the second spot after challenging Batchelder for the lead for several laps, Morse recovered to finish third, with Andrew McTague of Frankfort and Delaney Dunn of Otis finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

Casey Bellows of Fairfield led all 25 laps of the Coca-Cola Company Cage Runners posting his first win of the season. Corey Swoboda of Eddington took the second spot after passing Horace Crawford of Troy in the closing laps when Crawford slowed with a tire going flat. Nicholas Bickford of Etna was third. Crawford limped home fourth with Matthew Burrill of Corinna in fifth.

The inaugural race of the New England Ladies Tour made it’s first appearance at Speedway 95 with Delaney Dunn of Otis taking the win in the 25 lap feature. Heat race winner Destiny Overlock of Hermon finished the four cylinder division feature in second with Cathy Hubble of Franklin N.H. finishing third. in the V-8 class, which ran simultaneously with the four bangers, Sara Schroeder of West Baldwin Maine was the winner, with Kasie Kolbe of Lisbon in the runner up spot.

Racing continues at Speedway 95 on Saturday, May 18 when the Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association joins the regular four divisions starting at 7:00 p.m.

Quick Results:

Dysart’s Late Models:

1. 4 Wayne Parritt, Steuben

2. 6 Todd Lawrence, Levant

3. 77 Donnie Blanchard, Glenburn

4. 34 DJ Moody, Winterport

5. 41 Martin Raymond, Bangor

Casella Waste Systems Street Stocks:

1. 3 Jordan Pearson, Thorndike

2. 8 Cole Robinson, Palmyra

3. 7 Bobby O’Brien, Calais

4. 51 Joey Doyon, Frankfort

5. 77 James Goodman, Carmel

Casella Recycling Sport-Fours:

1. 23 Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont

2. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

3. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

4. 28 Andrew McTague Jr. Frankfort

5. 51 Delaney Dunn, Otis

Coca-Cola Company Cage Runners:

1. 9 Casey Bellows, Fairfield

2. 15 Corey Swoboda, Eddington

3. 12 Nicholas Bickford, Etna

4. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

5. 22 Matthew Burrill, Corinna

New England Ladies Tour:

Four Cylinders;

1. 52 Delaney Dunn, Otis

2. 14 Destiny Overlock, Hermon

3. Cathy Hubble, Franklin N.H,

4. Julie Ridley, Old Town

6 cylinders:

1. Sara Schroeder. West Baldwin Me.

2. Kasie Kolbe, Lisbon